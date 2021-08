While other pop stars have tortured us with months-long album rollouts this year, Kacey Musgraves has blessed us with news that not only will her new album Star-Crossed come out in three short weeks, but she also has an entire musical film ready to go with it. The album will drop on September 10th, with the film available on the same date to subscribers of Paramount+. The two-minute twenty-second trailer promises something that seems to cross the influences of Quentin Tarantino (a surprisingly enduring visual reference for female musicians), a bit of Baz Luhrmann (specifically 1996’s Romeo + Juliet), and some hallmarks of ‘90s and early ‘00s teen films. But the cast list seems to be very, very 2021.