I decided to save this for its own separate article because it is that important. Sure, I could’ve talked about it in the series recap, but left that as an admiration/disgust article towards Salvador Perez. That guy is awesome. Just, I’m glad you’re gone and do it somewhere else, please. This is solely about Kyle Seager, and how he set a career-high with 31 home runs, and he’s done it with 31 games left in the season.