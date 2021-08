Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A man once came to Jesus and asked what he had to do to inherit eternal life. Jesus talked about keeping the commands of God, and it made the young man happy, because he thought he had done that nearly flawlessly! Then Jesus took a sharp right turn with the man and told him the only thing he lacked was going and selling all his possessions to the poor. After doing that, he could follow Jesus. Unfortunately, the man went away with his head hung low because he had great wealth and couldn’t fathom letting it go. (Taken from Mark 10:17-22)