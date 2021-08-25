Aaliyah: Essentials

In her seven years as a recording artist, Aaliyah left a lasting legacy. Twenty years after her tragic death, fans and celebs still look to her for inspiration. Aaliyah emerged as a star in 1994 at the age of 14. But her second album, 1996’s One in a Million, made it clear that she was in a class of her own. Whether clad in leather while lying atop a vintage convertible, reclining on the iron throne of some subterranean hideaway or slinking along to Timbaland’s hypnotic syncopation in an all-white room, Aaliyah had an incomparable allure. She became an icon by daring to push past the norm, and in the 20 years since her tragic death, the singer and actress’s influence has become ubiquitous, proving she was always light years ahead of the rest of us.