Song You Need to Know: Finn Askew, ‘Adidas’

Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK artist Finn Askew has more than proved his worth as one of the most young names on the scene, with new single “Adidas” taking his project to the next level. Having first showcased his musical efforts early in 2020, 20-year-old Askew found himself in the rather unique position in which his nascent profile continued to rise, all without the chance of playing a single in-person live show. However, tracks like “Roses” and “Same Old Love” have managed to see him become one to watch in no time, with more than 30 million streams to his name.

