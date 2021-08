The proposed Kraewood development took several steps forward last night, as the Northfield Planning Commission voted to. approve the re-zoning of two small parcels of land within the development and approved the final plat of the development as well, under certain conditions. The commission also approved a memo developed by a commission sub-committee that made more specific recommendations to the City Council for their consideration before the council gives the final approval of the Tax Increment Financing that is under consideration for the project.