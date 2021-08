More than 300 people have been killed after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall on the island.At least 304 people have been confirmed as death and more than 1,800 injured in the wake of the powerful quake on Saturday, Haitian authorities said.The US Geographical Survey has issued a “red alert” for the disaster, estimating fatalities could stretch into the thousands. “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the survey said, adding: “Past red alerts have required a national or international...