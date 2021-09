A white man who brandished a loaded gun at Black protestors on Martin Luther King Day in 2019 has been denied the right to use the “Stand Your Ground” defense. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alberto Milian listened to Mike Bartlett’s defense and denied his motion for statutory immunity from criminal prosecution and civil action on justifiable use of force, Local 10 reports. Bartlett claimed he took the gun with him “just in case” as he approached protestors, some as young as 11.