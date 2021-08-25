Brandon Belt dedicates 2-HR night, season to his late grandmother: ‘Something powerful was at play’

Brandon Belt choked up at the end of his on-field postgame interview. He hadn’t even told all of his teammates, but it was time to let the world know. “I’m a pretty private person, but I just want to dedicate this game to my grandmother, who passed away this morning. I’m not looking for anybody to feel sorry for me, I just want to dedicate this game and the rest of the season to her and let everybody know that I love her so very much,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area.