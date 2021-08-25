Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Ruling the Hybrid Cloud with Cisco Nexus Dashboard One View

By Ronak Desai
cisco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd in the light unite them. Hierarchy and Federation have been the concepts on which most of the complex problems in large scale distributed systems have been solved. Network management in the hybrid cloud is no exception to this. Data Center network deployments have evolved from a 3-Tier Access-Aggregate-Core hierarchical topology to a CLOS/Fat-Tree-Based Spine-Leaf Multi-Tier topology that maximizes scalability. My previous blog post Designing Fault Tolerant Data Centers of the Future addressed how hierarchy can be employed to scale configuration and policy orchestration of data center deployments across multiple sites. This post highlights how to unify Day-2 operations insights across multiple data center sites using a federated approach.

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Public Cloud#Cloud Management#Private Cloud#Cisco Nexus Dashboard#Data Center#Spog#Netops#Devops#Itops#The Federated Data Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
Related
SoftwareZDNet

IBM introduces Telum chips aimed at AI inferencing workloads like fraud detection

Big Blue has unveiled Telum, its first chip with AI inferencing acceleration that will allow it to conduct tasks such as fraud detection while a transaction is occurring. "The chip contains 8 processor cores with a deep super-scalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with more than 5GHz clock frequency, optimised for the demands of heterogenous enterprise-class workloads," IBM said.
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
Softwareitprotoday.com

It May Be Too Early to Prepare Your Data Center for Quantum Computing

Depending on who you ask, quantum computing is expected to become somewhat commonplace between five and 10 years from now. You can already try simulations of quantum computers and even take some early real quantum machines for a spin through cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud. They all have pilot quantum computing projects in various stages of progress.
Economymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon, Equinix automate enterprise cloud connections

Verizon expanded a partnership with data centre giant Equinix to bolster its software-defined interconnect (SDI) product, a move meant to automate cloud connectivity for the operator’s enterprise and public sector customers. The partnership will enable organisations to connect their multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and Ethernet-based networks to hundreds of cloud,...
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
ComputersNew Scientist

Using microwave beams could let quantum computers be small but mighty

Quantum computers tend to be labyrinthine machines the size of a fridge with large tangles of control and cooling systems. This complexity is a huge hurdle to scaling up processor power to tackle harder problems. But researchers have finally proved that a decades-old theory to simplify silicon quantum processors can work, potentially paving the way for vastly more powerful devices.
ComputersInfoworld

How cloud services get built today

The “open source business model” has been obvious for some time: It’s called cloud. But obvious in theory doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off in practice. As software luminary Tim Bray once said, “The qualities that make people great at carving high-value [open source] software out of nothingness aren’t necessarily the ones that make them good at operations.” He’s correct, but it’s also true that during the past few years open source companies have become exceptionally good at cloud operations.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 365 exposes Microsoft Azure credentials in plaintext

A security researcher has figured out a way to dump a user's unencrypted plaintext Microsoft Azure credentials from Microsoft's new Windows 365 Cloud PC service using Mimikatz. Mimikatz is an open-source cybersecurity project created by Benjamin Delpy that allows researchers to test various credential stealing and impersonation vulnerabilities. "It's well...
SoftwareFudzilla

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation is a little insecure

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) scheme may not be as secure as its claims according to a team of Berlin boffins. The team at Technische Universität Berlin has devised an attack that defeats the system of protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a...
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Financial Reportsktwb.com

Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates on hybrid work demand

(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc narrowly beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, thanks to higher demand for its cybersecurity and teleconferencing products as offices adapted to hybrid work. However, shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 2.2% in extended trading. Cisco has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings...
TechnologyCSO

Amazon Sidewalk highlights network security visibility risks consumer services pose

New research from security firm Cato Networks has highlighted potential security risks surrounding the use of Amazon sidewalk and other consumer-grade services that connect to corporate networks due to a lack of visibility. The research also discovered a novel use of Houdini malware to spoof devices and exfiltrate data within the user agent field, a method often undetected by legacy security systems. The findings come as vast numbers of employees continue to work from home and connect to corporate networks remotely.
Businessthefastmode.com

Hybrid Cloud Provider Otava Acquires NewCloud Networks

Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired cloud services provider NewCloud Networks. The acquisition of NewCloud bolsters Otava's solutions portfolio, adds a nationwide 10Gb network and adds to Otava's geographic footprint for a total of eighteen cloud nodes available worldwide. The deal increases Otava's employee count by approximately a third, and brings a growing base of enterprise and channel customers.
Economychainstoreage.com

FTD/Proflowers obtains unified data view with Google cloud platform

A leading specialty floral and gifting retailer is unifying goals and optimizing its business across systems, functions, partners, and geographies. FTD/Proflowers is deploying the SoundCommerce retail data platform, running on a Google cloud infrastructure, to create a “single source of truth” around every customer interaction across every channel. This includes order placement, fulfillment and delivery. to unpack the drivers and detractors of customer lifetime value and profitability. This tailors the journey to each individual customer, providing the best possible experience.
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy