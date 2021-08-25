Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmore County, AL

EST/CROCKER,P.

Wetumpka Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2021-266 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PEGGY F. CROCKER, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PEGGY F. CROCKER, deceased having been granted to BELINDA C. RUSSIAN and GREGORY W. CROCKER on the 19th day of August, 2021 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. BELINDA C. RUSSIAN and GREGORY W. CROCKER CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF PEGGY F. CROCKER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal representatives: MONICA G. MANN COURTNEY & MANN, L.L.P P.O. BOX 100 1881 HOLTVILLE ROAD WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-2545 Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and 8, 2021 EST/CROCKER,P.

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Wetumpka, AL
Government
Elmore County, AL
Government
County
Elmore County, AL
City
Wetumpka, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Est Crocker#Court#Co Personal#Holtville Road Wetumpka#Wetumpka Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection set to begin in Theranos fraud case

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the San Jose, California, trial against embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of duping doctors and patients, and defrauding investors of multimillions of dollars through the blood-testing startup. The Holmes and Theranos names have been surrounded by scandal since the then-billionaire was charged...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

EU set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the US

The European Union is set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the U.S. because of the spread of Covid-19, diplomats said on Sunday. European officials have been considering the move for much of the last month, with the average U.S. infection rate now above that of the EU. The Slovenian...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley take issue with judges' scorecards during bout

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed on one thing Sunday night after their fight – the judges were off. Paul and Woodley both criticized the judges in the split decision. Paul was awarded the victory while Woodley believed he had beaten the YouTube star. On the other hand, Paul was upset that one judge scored the fight in favor of Woodley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy