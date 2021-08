As the LA Kings weigh their multiple roster decisions, here are five prospects that could push for a roster spot. Development Camp is underway for the LA Kings, and it’ll be the first look at some of the exciting prospects in the organization. At Hockey Royalty, we have covered the multitude of roster decisions General Manager Rob Blake has to make. On Episode 2 of Making It Reign, Randon McMahon and I took a stab at the Ontario Reign’s potential opening night lineup — as erroneous as that’s sure to end up being.