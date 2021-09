Iceland-headquartered bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets has placed a purchase order for another 20,000 units of bitcoin ASIC miners from Canaan Creative. The firm said in an announcement on Tuesday that in addition to the 20,000 units, it has been granted by Canaan an option to buy up to 180,000 new units of its mining equipment. That, if executed, would be the largest known amount of bitcoin miners purchased in a single order ever. The new deal also follows a $93 million order that Genesis Digital Assets bought with Canaan in April.