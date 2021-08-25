Cancel
NBA

NBA Rumors: 6 Teams Are Interested In Signing Paul Millsap

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Millsap is a veteran forward who last played for the Denver Nuggets. Millsap is a former All-Star from his days in Atlanta, and he was known for being a versatile defender who could also provide some scoring on the offensive end. While he is no longer the player he was in his prime, Millsap is still an extremely capable player in limited minutes, and he can provide some solid two-way play. He is certainly a player that would fit on a lot of contenders, as you can never have too much defense on a roster.

Paul Millsap
