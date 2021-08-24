Nice. Water is high 80s here and I think you like it cooler.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love to explore the world of smart bottles. They’re futuristic, high tech, and honestly, just fun to play with. Still, it’s good to go back to a tried-and-true favorite. In my case, that’s the two-liter water jug. I’ve owned several of them since I was a teenager and over the years, it’s been my go-to for making sure I get enough water to drink each day. I’ve always seen them as purely functional, never once splurging on one until trendy water bottles started gaining popularity. I decided to try out the HydroJug to see how it held up on quality, style, and function. Right away, I knew the HydroJug was an upgrade from my old two-liter bottle.