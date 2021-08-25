Cancel
One of the primary aspects of "full approval" is additional inspection

By fishhoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

In greater detail related to the manufacturing process and facilities -- essentially a supply chain certification process related to the specific drug in question. So in a technical sense, the current Pfizer vaccines in the market are distinct from what will be coming because even though they are exactly the same, the current product was not manufactured in a facility that was in a sense "fully certified/approved" on the day they went into distribution the way it will be going forward. In reality, it is highly unlikely that there has been any change pre/post approval in manufacture as Pfizer is obviously an extremely experienced company, but until the technical supply chain approval is done by FDA -- it hasn't been done and that is simply a 3rd party, government check that is one reason it takes more time moving from EUA to full approval.

