Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

By Nick Shook,
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day. Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

www.americanfootballinternational.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Quarantine#American Football#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthelcn.com

Report: 5 Bills players out after COVID exposure, including Cole Beasley

Five Buffalo Bills players, including outspoken wide receiver Cole Beasley, are on COVID-19 hiatus after being exposed to a member of the training staff who tested positive, the New York Daily News first reported Tuesday. Veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, and linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt...
NFLNBC Sports

Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis out five days after COVID-19 close contact

Cole Beasley‘s staunch refusal to get vaccinated is costing him, and the team. Beasley and fellow Bills receiver Gabriel Davis will both miss five days because they had close contacts with a member of the Bills’ training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bills receiver steps up and gets vaccinated, but not Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie receives the COVID-19 vaccine after getting fined for not wearing a mask. The Buffalo Bills have been at the center of the COVID-19 vaccine topic in the NFL. Earlier this week, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared a letter he received from the league, which contained a $14,650 fine for not wearing a mask in the team’s facility as an unvaccinated individual.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Cole Beasley ranked 96th in NFL Network’s Top 100 players

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. Cole Beasley makes NFL Network’s Top 100 players after career season. The NFL Network kicked off their annual rankings of the Top...
NFLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Former UCF, Seminole star Gabriel Davis among 4 Bills in quarantine after COVID-19 contact tracing

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis, along with three other teammates, including fellow receiver Cole Beasley, will be required to quarantine for the next five days after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. The players all tested negative for COVID-19 but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day mandatory re-entry process as ...
NFLlocalsyr.com

Four Bills players, including Beasley and Lotulelei, taken off COVID/reserve list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills shared a few updates to their roster ahead of Saturday’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, and wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have been activated from the reserve/COVID list. Another defensive...
NFLNBC Sports

Bills activate Cole Beasley, Star Lotulelei off COVID-19 list

After the requisite waiting period, the Bills announced they’ve activated the close contacts of a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Receiver Cole Beasley, receiver Gabriel Davis, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are all back on Buffalo’s active roster. Under this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy