Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer
The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day. Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.www.americanfootballinternational.com
Comments / 0