The vials do not "transition"...whatever CNN says. FDA docs VERY clear on..

.this: while the two vaccines are considered to be medically equivalent for vaccination purposes, the legal status will continue on a bifurcated, parallel path for an indeterminate time. I know this is not necessarily an easy concept to wrap one's mind around.. It is a legal "fiction" created around identical products.. But as long as there are "Pfizer Covid mRNA vaccine" ("unbranded" is, I acknowledge, a technically inaccurate term.. which I'm using primarily because I don't like having to type out "Pfizer Covid mRNA vaccine") being distributed, they are being distributed ONLY pursuant to the terms of the EUA.. and until there are "Comirnaty" vials, previously specifically identified by lot, being distributed, there is no "FDA approved" vaccine available. As a practical, medical, immunological, epidemiological matter, this makes absolutely zero difference.. But as a legal matter, it can make quite a significant one.. And this is what I find interesting.