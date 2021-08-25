Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The vials do not "transition"...whatever CNN says. FDA docs VERY clear on..

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

.this: while the two vaccines are considered to be medically equivalent for vaccination purposes, the legal status will continue on a bifurcated, parallel path for an indeterminate time. I know this is not necessarily an easy concept to wrap one's mind around.. It is a legal "fiction" created around identical products.. But as long as there are "Pfizer Covid mRNA vaccine" ("unbranded" is, I acknowledge, a technically inaccurate term.. which I'm using primarily because I don't like having to type out "Pfizer Covid mRNA vaccine") being distributed, they are being distributed ONLY pursuant to the terms of the EUA.. and until there are "Comirnaty" vials, previously specifically identified by lot, being distributed, there is no "FDA approved" vaccine available. As a practical, medical, immunological, epidemiological matter, this makes absolutely zero difference.. But as a legal matter, it can make quite a significant one.. And this is what I find interesting.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Docs#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Kidsarcamax.com

Commentary: In response to delta variant, FDA must fast-track COVID vaccine for kids under 12

If the Food and Drug Administration continues on its current path, a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 probably won’t be available until early 2022 — an eternity in this pandemic. Kids infected by the highly contagious delta variant have overwhelmed children’s hospitals in parts of Florida and Texas. A record number of children — more than 1,900 — are hospitalized in the U.S.
PharmaceuticalsItem

What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it's already authorized for emergency use?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they're waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has since granted that approval for those age 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had to happen for the FDA to advance from emergency use authorization, or EUA, to full approval?
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication and calling your doctor now.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is Not Authorizing a Booster for This One Vaccine

Booster vaccines have been a topic of conversation since COVID shots began, as research shows that immune response can diminish over time, particularly in the face of more infectious variants. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently acknowledged that everyone will likely need a COVID vaccine booster eventually, but some will need it sooner than others. Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to approve booster vaccinations for certain people, but not every vaccine will be asked to provide extra doses.
IndustryPosted by
The Atlantic

The FDA Really Did Have to Take This Long

After months of anticipation, Americans have a fully licensed COVID-19 vaccine. Today, the FDA announced the approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot for people 16 and older—the first complete thumbs-up among the three vaccines available in the U.S. The pervasive mood has been: Finally. Pfizer’s shot was given its emergency use authorization—the...
Pharmaceuticalskhn.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Healthweisradio.com

FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine not OK for off-label use in kids, official says

(NEW YORK) — When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older Monday, it did so with a warning to parents and medical providers. The vaccine — the first covid-19 vaccine to transition from an emergency authorization status...
PharmaceuticalsMSNBC

Former FDA Commissioner: 'I'd be very surprised to see businesses require a third dose to qualify for being fully vaccinated'

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss coronavirus booster shots, rising cases driven by the delta variant, and mask-wearing in schools. Plus, NBC's Ellison Barber and Jacob Ward report from across the country with breaking coverage on Covid hospitalizations, vaccines, and restrictions.Aug. 20, 2021.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy