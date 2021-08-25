Cancel
The R&D Dept.: Local patents for 8.25.21

By Richmond BizSense
RichmondBizSense
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebt resolution planning platform for accelerating charge off. A device receives a request for information regarding a debt resolution plan available for a delinquent account. The request may include a first input indicating a payment amount, a second input indicating a payment frequency, and a third input indicating a payment start date. The device obtains account data associated with the delinquent account and determines, using a model, a score for the delinquent account based on the first input, the second input, the third input, and/or the account data. The score predicts a likelihood that the delinquent account will charge off within a predetermined time period. The device determines a plurality of plan parameters for an accelerated charge off plan when the score satisfies a threshold. The device transmits the plurality of plan parameters, receives an enrollment request, enrolls the delinquent account in the accelerated charge off plan, and performs one or more actions based on the enrolling.

