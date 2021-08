Most inspection scores were high this week, but you may want to hold off on the slushies and corndogs. The Sonic Drive-In in Chatsworth, Georgia earned the lowest score with a 76. Inspectors said they saw an employee eating a corndog while in the food service area. Containers of peanut butter, chocolate topping and fruit toppings were not covered. A container of melted chocolate was pulled from use, but it was put away dirty. Inspectors said water in the front hand washing sink was backing up and almost overflowing. They added that the ventilation above the drink cups was dirty, unprotected and exposing build-up to the cups.