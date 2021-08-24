EPA Taps Agency Veteran to Lead Chemicals Team’s Budget Office

In response to the growing threat of wildfires in the U.S. where an average of 7.5 million acres have been impacted over the last 10 years, Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) with support of UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Research and Development to provide scientific information to help Americans stay safe during wildfire events. Wildfires can be a source of particle and chemical air pollution that can infiltrate homes and impact the respiratory and cardiovascular health of occupants. As a result, many consumers are turning to the use of air cleaners to help filter out the pollution.