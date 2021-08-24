EPA Taps Agency Veteran to Lead Chemicals Team’s Budget Office
Hayley Hughes has been named the director of the EPA’s Office of Program Support within its chemicals division, according to an internal email reviewed by Bloomberg Law. In her new role, Hughes will lead a division that manages the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention’s budget, financial management, human resources, information technology, and correspondence management. The office also provides program support services for rulemaking, peer review, international and intergovernmental relations, and communications.news.bloomberglaw.com
