EPA Taps Agency Veteran to Lead Chemicals Team's Budget Office

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayley Hughes has been named the director of the EPA’s Office of Program Support within its chemicals division, according to an internal email reviewed by Bloomberg Law. In her new role, Hughes will lead a division that manages the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention’s budget, financial management, human resources, information technology, and correspondence management. The office also provides program support services for rulemaking, peer review, international and intergovernmental relations, and communications.

news.bloomberglaw.com

Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Teams with EPA's Office of Research and Development to Evaluate Safety Risks of DIY Air Cleaners for Wildfire Indoor Pollution Control

In response to the growing threat of wildfires in the U.S. where an average of 7.5 million acres have been impacted over the last 10 years, Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) with support of UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Research and Development to provide scientific information to help Americans stay safe during wildfire events. Wildfires can be a source of particle and chemical air pollution that can infiltrate homes and impact the respiratory and cardiovascular health of occupants. As a result, many consumers are turning to the use of air cleaners to help filter out the pollution.
EPA forms team to target diversity, equity

Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe told EPA employees in an internal email obtained by E&E News that the agency has formed a diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) implementation team to handle tasks under an executive order from President Biden. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing...
EPA to Spend More Contracting Dollars on Disadvantaged Businesses

The EPA is pushing to spend more with small entrepreneurs in historically underserved neighborhoods, including communities of color, according to an internal email reviewed by Bloomberg Law. Currently the Environmental Protection Agency spends 2.5% of its contract dollars with businesses located in historically under-utilized business zones as defined by the...
Industry, Nonprofits Back EPA's Goal to Get More Chemical Data

Industry and nonprofit groups support—to varying degrees—an EPA idea that would require a wide array of companies to submit extensive chemical data to help inform the agency’s regulatory and other decisions. Chemical manufacturers, distributors, water utilities, joined environmental and community groups in submitting comments on an idea that the Environmental...
EPA, Agency Watchdog Remain at Odds Over Enforcement Improvement

EPA leadership is still at loggerheads with its internal watchdog over how to shore up its enforcement, more than three months after a report documented sharp cuts in how aggressively the agency chases after violators. The dispute will now go to the Environmental Protection Agency’s chief financial officer for review.
House Panel Leaders Demand EPA Answers on Chemical Safety (1)

Three senior House committee and subcommittee leaders told the EPA on Tuesday to promptly answer allegations that it pressured staff to downplay health concerns about chemicals so they would appear safer than they may be. Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and two...
Delta Variant Has EPA Rethinking Return-to-Office Plans

The EPA may push back the Nov. 7 date for employees’ required return to the office, according to an internal email sent Wednesday. The reconsideration is happening because of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Janet McCabe, the Environmental Protection Agency’s deputy administrator, wrote in a memo reviewed by Bloomberg Law.
Industry Uncertainty Follows EPA's Chlorpyrifos-in-Food Ban (3)

Farmers, food processors, and pesticide manufacturers are scrambling to figure out how to comply with the EPA’s recent decision to forbid in food any trace of a pesticide that’s already been sprayed on crops, CropLife America’s CEO told Bloomberg Law. The Environmental Protection Agency, in issuing the chlorpyrifos decision Aug....
Department of Labor creates new office to reform unemployment insurance system

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday that it’s establishing a new office to modernize and reform the unemployment insurance system. The Labor Department says its new Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization will provide strategic leadership as it works with state agencies and federal partners to makeover the system.
New Federal UI Modernization Office to Aid State Systems

The federal government created a new office today that is charged with helping states improve the cybersecurity, fraud-proofing and accessibility of their unemployment insurance (UI) systems. The new Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization is housed in the Department of Labor (DOL) and equipped with $2 billion of American Rescue Plan...
FIU receives $1.2 million from EPA to study children's chemical exposure from soil

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $1.26 million to FIU chemist Natalia Soares Quinete as part of a $9 million initiative to research children’s chemical exposures from soil and dust. Seven universities are included in the nationwide research to better estimate exposure to toxic chemicals, including mercury, polychlorinated...
Biden aims to remove all lead pipes. Will EPA follow suit?

President Biden has made a push to remove the nation’s lead pipelines a cornerstone of his infrastructure agenda, but a requirement to make that happen is noticeably MIA in EPA’s current rule. Advocates hope that changes. “If EPA doesn’t require them to do it, our concern is that, frankly, utilities...
Pfizer board member warns policymakers: "Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion"

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Remote Workers Face Tax Headaches as States Split on More Relief

Relief expires for some, even as office return is pushed back. Read This Next: Portfolio, BNA Pick, Additional Analysis on Withholding Tax (Bloomberg Tax Subscription) Companies with workers punching in from a smattering of different zip codes during the pandemic continue to receive mixed messages on where they owe taxes on employee income.
Indigenous Law Research Strategies: Settlement Acts

The following is a guest post by Louis Myers, the current Librarian-in-Residence at the Law Library of Congress. Louis has authored several blog posts for In Custodia Legis, including New Acquisition: The Trial of Governor Picton, A Case of Torture in Trinidad, Research Guides in Focus – Municipal Codes: A Beginner’s Guide, and Research Guides in Focus – Public International Law: A Beginner’s Guide.
Wyden Flips a Trump-Era Tax Break for Use in His Global Tax Plan

Senate Democrats have decided to move forward with an idea that would repurpose a Trump-era tax break to help impose higher taxes on U.S. companies’ foreign income. The Democrats want to use a “high-tax exclusion” issued under former President Donald Trump that was originally intended to help U.S. multinationals avoid some U.S. taxes. But Democrats would use it to help identify income that companies are trying to shield from U.S. taxes, and calculate how much more in taxes they should be paying on it.

