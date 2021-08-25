Cancel
Congress & Courts

Historic selection to replace Parker in House

By Brad Cooper
sunflowerstatejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson County Democratic precinct leaders on Tuesday night picked Heather Meyer, a medical social worker, to replace Democratic state Rep. Brett Parker. Meyer said she is bisexual, which will make her the fourth openly LGTBQ member of the Kansas Legislature. Meyer will fill the House District 29 seat that Parker...

