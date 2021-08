FLATHEAD RESERVATION — Thousands of acres have burned in the wilderness since July, and the flames continue to smolder. As of Monday, Aug. 22, two main fires have kept firefighters busy on the reservation. The Crooks fire, near Arlee, is at 3,258 acres and is zero percent contained. The Boulder 2700 fire, east of Polson, is at 2,230 acres and is 50 percent contained.