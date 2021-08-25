‘A Slice of Summer’ event to benefit Ninepipes Museum
CHARLO — Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana invites the public to save Sept. 9 on the calendar to celebrate A Slice of Summer – A Slice of History Museum Benefit. This fundraiser for the museum will be at Sky Ridge Ranch, located a few minutes out of Ronan, on Thursday, Sept. 9 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The beautiful indoor/outdoor facilities at Sky Ridge Ranch offer the perfect setting for a summer gathering.www.valleyjournal.net
Comments / 0