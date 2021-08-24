Chainmail: Get your questions in!
Well, folks, the dust from the greatest competition on this here planet earth, the NBA Las Vegas Summer League two-team championship tournament, has settled, and our championship hangover has officially faded. We're now looking at weeks and weeks before meaningful basketball is played again. What does that mean for a basketball-based mailbag that follows one historically inept team? Why, we're gonna get weird. We're gonna get personal. We're gonna get emotional!kingsherald.com
