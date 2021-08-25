Randall Cobb Was the Most Productive Slot Wide Receiver of the 2010s

Randall Cobb was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, and by 2014 he reached his one and only Pro Bowl after recording 1,287 REC YDS and 12 REC TD. He quickly became one of Aaron Rodgers favorite targets, and even holds the highest REC% of any WR that Rodgers has played with. Cobb played eight years in Green Bay before signing with the Cowboys and Texans to end his highly productive decade in the big state of Texas.