KROQ Locals Only playlist: Cold War Kids, Badflower, The Marias, and more!

Ah, fall. The leaves are turning, the apple cider is brewing and the undead are chasing you through the halls of a haunted house. If your idea of a great Halloween involves being scared out of your wits, we’ve got you covered. Haunted houses around the country start opening their creaky doors in September and there’s something for everyone, whether you want lightly spooky or absolute nightmare terror. This year things are bit different due to COVID-19 safety measures, so it’s best to plan ahead and buy tickets online in advance. You’ll also want to read up on any required safety precautions, such as mask wearing. From family-friendly fun to adults-only haunts, here are 26 of the best haunted attractions around the country to experience this fall. (Warning: Some of the images and videos below are seriously scary… proceed with caution.)