Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed, ‘Baking It’ Hosts Set, Netflix Orders New Reality Series, Logan Marshall-Green Joins ‘Big Sky’ and More!
Showtime has renewed Your Honor for season 2. The series originally premiered as a limited series but will now become a continuing series. Additionally Showtime has renewed Desus & Mero for season 4. Half hour comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors was also renewed for a second season. Maya Rudolph and Andy...tvsourcemagazine.com
