Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed, ‘Baking It’ Hosts Set, Netflix Orders New Reality Series, Logan Marshall-Green Joins ‘Big Sky’ and More!

By Lee Arvoy
tvsourcemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has renewed Your Honor for season 2. The series originally premiered as a limited series but will now become a continuing series. Additionally Showtime has renewed Desus & Mero for season 4. Half hour comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors was also renewed for a second season. Maya Rudolph and Andy...

tvsourcemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Limited Series#Your Honor#Desus Mero Renewed#Showtime#Flatbush Misdemeanors#British#Vfx#Abc#Big Sky#Annie Live#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Big Sky - Season 2 - Logan Marshall-Green Joins Cast

Logan Marshall-Green (How It Ends) is set as a new series regular — and a key character — in the upcoming second season of ABC’s Big Sky, opposite returning leads Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. Marshall-Green will play a person from Jenny’s past, Travis. An old friend of Jenny (Winnick)...
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Who will Logan Marshall-Green play on Big Sky Season 2

The Big Sky Season 2 cast continues to grow. Logan Marshall-Green is tapped for a series regular role. Who will he play in the new story?. We’ve already heard of the new cast members joining Big Sky Season 2 for the new story. It’s going to involve a car wreck that maybe isn’t as accidental as it initially seems. Like the first season, there will be a standalone case for Jenny and Cassie to solve over the course of a few episodes, but there will likely be the story from the end of Season 1 still ongoing throughout.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Your Honor’ Renewed for Second Season at Showtime

Showtime is going back to court. The premium cable network has renewed limited series Your Honor for a second season. The news comes after the CBS Studios-produced series from exec producers Peter Moffat and Robert and Michelle King was billed as a limited series and recently submitted in the same category for Emmys consideration. (It was snubbed.) Production on another batch of 10 episodes, with leading man Bryan Cranston set to return, will begin next year for a return to air later in 2022. “We were blown away by Your Honor … by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s...
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jaime Pressly To Headline & EP ‘The Porch’ Comedy In Works At CBS From ‘Mom’s Susan McMartin & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Former Mom star Jaime Pressly is making a return to CBS, reuniting with the praised comedy series’ co-executive producer Susan McMartin for a new multi-camera comedy at the network. In a competitive situation, CBS has landed for development The Porch, starring and executive produced by Pressly, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. The Porch, based on an idea by Pressly, was written by McMartin from a story by her and Pressly. It centers on recently divorced LJ (Pressly), who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams Is Already Returning To TV For An Exciting New Project

Considering Grey's Anatomy only had two episodes left to air in Season 17 following longtime star Jesse Williams' highly publicized exit on May 20, the ABC drama's fans didn't technically have very long to reflect on his absence within the show, and it's assumed that the Jackson Avery-sized void will be more of a noticeable element in Season 18 this fall. But the actor's fans need not feel as if he'll be missing from the medium forever, as Williams has already lined up his next big TV project.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Series Springs Surprise on Fans With Brand New Episodes of Final Season

One of Netflix's most popular comedy series, Grace and Frankie, sprung a big surprise on fans by dropping some brand new episodes of its final season. On Friday, the streamer released a clip of series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announcing that four Season 7 episodes are now streaming. According to ET Online, the remaining 12 episodes of the season will debut in 2022.
TV SeriesAOL Corp

TVLine Items: New Adventure Time Series, Karaoke Renewed and More

HBO Max is expanding the world of Adventure Time, with a series order for the young adult animated show Fionna & Cake (working title). The 10-episode half-hour program follows “the fearless sword-wielding adventurer, Fionna, and her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake,” per the official release. “Fionna and Cake — with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov — embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while, a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows.”
TV SeriesCollider

'How I Met Your Father': Hulu Confirms Main Cast Joining Hilary Duff & Chris Lowell

Hulu is making big jumps with its How I Met Your Father series, and just released the full list of series regulars that will be joining previously announced cast members Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell. The show is a spin-off on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 9 seasons on CBS in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This new series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will also feature Duff as a producer in addition to executive producers Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pam Fryman.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Grace and Frankie: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Where will the characters end up by the end of the seventh season of the Grace and Frankie TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grace and Frankie is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is the end). Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the seventh season episodes of Grace and Frankie here.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Glee and Modern Family stars team up for new Netflix movie series

Glee's Jane Lynch and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson have been added to the cast of a new family movie series by Netflix based on the New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows. Joining them are also Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia...
MLBtvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Cartoonito Launch Date, ‘The Price Is Right’ 50th Celebration, IMDb TV Passes on ‘For Life’ and ‘Rebel’, Magnolia Network Renews Nine Series, Peacock Orders ‘Field of Dreams’ and More!

Cartoonito, a new preschool block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, is set to premiere September 13. Cartoonito on Cartoon Network will be available Monday-Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET/PT and Saturday-Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET/PT. Monday-Friday programming includes Bing, Mush-Mush & The Mushables, and Thomas & Friends All Engines Go along with Baby Looney Tunes, Caillou and Pocoyo. Saturday-Sunday programming includes Lucas the Spider along with Care Bears: Unlock the Magic and Love Monster. HBO Max content includes Little Ellen and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. Additional titles including Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders (working title), Tom and Jerry Junior (working title), Jessica’s Big Little World (working title), Mecha Builders and Bea’s Block will join at a later date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy