Indian indices opened on new record highs following the rally in Asian and US peers. Sensex opened over 300 points up while Nifty is above 16,800. Asian stocks started the week on a positive note following the Wall Street rally after the Fed chairman’s morale-boosting comments last week. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi started off with gains while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite began flat. Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the three major indexes closing the session and the week higher - hitting record closing for the fourth time this week. The rally came after...