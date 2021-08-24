Cancel
Henrico County, VA

4314 4th St, Henrico, VA 23223

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning rancher that is truly move in ready, sit your keys down and live! You'll notice beautiful hardwoods that flow from walking in the front door throughout the home, spacious living room with arched transitions to the Eat-in Kitchen area. The Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, shiplap backsplash and walls, new granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, built in bar area and open to breakfast nook. The primary suite offers a walk-in closet and full bath with double vanities. No maintenance siding, NEW roof, HVAC & windows makes this home a first time home buyers dream with all the big ticket items taken care of! Don't miss this one!

richmond.com

