Panama City Beach, FL

Sand Jam postponed until 2022

By STAFF REPORT
holmescounty.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, – COVID-19 has thrown two solid blows to entertainment in Northwest Florida this year. The first was delaying Gulf Coast Jam and with the announcement today from Panama City Beach’s City Council that they will not be issuing a permit to allow Sand Jam to occur. Sand Jam had headliners including The Killers, Shinedown, and AJR. The event originally scheduled for October 1-3, 2021, is now being moved to September 30-October 2, 2022.

