Only Robin Yount Was a Greater Milwaukee Brewers Hitter Than Paul Molitor

By Noah Geyer
prosportsoutlook.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 28th round of the 1974 MLB draft, Paul Molitor made his MLB debut in 1978 with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he earned a second place finish for Rookie of the Year award. Molitor made his first All-Star appearance in his third year, but it would not be until the 1990’s where he would become a consistent All-Star. With the Brewers, Molitor recorded three top-10 MVP finishes, five All-Star appearances, and two Silver Slugger awards.

