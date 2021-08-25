Is 2022 The Year Denver Takes Back The Big East?
(Photo Courtesy of Denver Athletics) The Denver Pioneers joined the Big East ahead of the 2014 season and immediately dominated. Through their first three seasons in the conference, the only loss Bill Tierney’s squad suffered against a conference foe came at the hands of Marquette in the 2016 Big East championship game. It would be the first instance of what has turned into somewhat of a trend of Denver falling in the Big East title game. The Pioneers fell to Marquette again in the 2017 conference semifinals before becoming victims of the Georgetown dynasty, losing to the Hoyas in the past three Big East championship games (2018, 2019, 2021).lacrossebucket.com
Comments / 0