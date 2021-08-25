Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Wilds celebrates the arrival of a new calf

Marietta Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wilds is celebrating the arrival of a greater one-horned rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) calf, who was born at the conservation center during the early morning hours of Aug. 16. Sanya, an experienced mother, is providing excellent care to her little one and keeping the female calf close within The Wilds’ pasture.

www.mariettatimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Zoo And Aquarium#White Rhino#Africa#Climate Change#The Animal Management#The Columbus Zoo#The Wilds#Akagera Management Co#A Wildside Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsCNET

World's rarest rabbit rescued after being spotted on Facebook

Authorities from Kerinci Seblat National Park in Indonesia have rescued a Sumatran striped rabbit, a vanishingly rare endangered species, after it was seen in a Facebook post. Nonprofit conservation organization Fauna & Flora International and park officials worked together to locate and retrieve the rabbit. "It is understood that the...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo welcomes new one-horned rhino calf

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A new member has joined the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium family as a one-horned rhino calf was born at The Wilds earlier this month. The female calf was born on Aug. 16 and the zoo reports its mother, Sanya, is “providing excellent care to her little one.”
AnimalsTVOvermind

Bringing the Zoo to You: Seven Zoo Documentary Series to Watch

Sometimes a trip to the zoo brings up complicated emotions and ethical questions. It is fun to see all the cute and interesting animals but hard to see them in captivity. Shouldn’t they be out in the wild roaming free? To alleviate one’s zoo questions Michael Hutchins, PhD, director and William Conway Chair of the Department of Conservation and Science for the American Zoo and Aquarium Association states that are really two different kinds of zoos: AZA-accredited zoos, and zoos that do not meet AZA standards. He goes on to state that zoos serve important functions in society: education and conservation. And if that is not enough for you, beloved actress Betty White says: “People forget the good that zoos do. If it weren’t for zoos, we would have so many species that would be extinct today.” Nowadays there are many zoo documentary shows that showcase the conservation efforts done by zoos. You can go to the zoo without getting off your couch. Here are 7 zoo reality shows and some of their adorable human and fury stars.
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Got The Horn: Rhino Superstud Picked To Father The Next Conservation Generation

A 12-year-old male rhino born in England was recently brought to a Swiss zoo to help breed a new generation. Male Kimba, 12, belongs to the southern white rhinoceros species, listed as near-threatened by IUCN’s (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species. He was brought to the Zurich Zoo on Aug. 3. The zoo authorities hope […]
Front Royal, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Smithsonian center welcomes scimitar-horned oryx calves

Two rare scimitar-horned oryx calves were born last month via non-surgical artificial insemination at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal. Extinct in the wild, the animals are doing well so far, the facility announced late last week. “A male calf was born July 9 to 6-year-old female Esmerelda,...
AnimalsThe Independent

London Zoo celebrates arrival of baby tamandua

A London zoo has welcomed the arrival of a baby tamandua, a type of anteater indigenous to Central and South America. ZSL London Zoo has shared footage of the baby animal after the parents, Ria and Tobi, welcomed their fourth pup on July 30. Footage shared by keepers show the...
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

Two Canadian-Born Cheetah Now Hunting Successfully on Zimbabwean Reserve

Kent, August 2021 – The Aspinall Foundation, in collaboration with Parc Safari and Imire Rhino & Wildlife Conservation, are celebrating after two cheetahs they rewilded from captivity in Canada are now hunting successfully on a Zimbabwean reserve. (photo credit: Africa Living / Sam Turley) The cheetah brothers, Kumbe and Jabari,...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Wild Wednesday: Celebrating World African Painted Dog Day

Thursday is World African Painted Dog Day, so on this Wild Wednesday, the 6 in the Morning team celebrated the pack that can be found at the Tulsa Zoo. The Painted Dog or African Wild dog is an endangered canine found in sub-Saharan Africa. They are matriarchal, as in the female leads the pack. A pack will have an alpha female and an alpha male, and the alpha female dictates where the pack is going to den up, where the pack is going to move to and when the pack is going to move.
AnimalsNew York Post

Orangutan rocks sunglasses after tourist drops them in zoo enclosure

A shady orangutan proved that apes are perhaps even closer to us than some might think after hilariously donning sunglasses that a tourist dropped in its zoo paddock. A video of the primate’s impromptu modeling stint currently boasts over 40 million views — and 10 million comments — on TikTok.
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

This bird's stamina is remarkable: it flies non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Australia, but now its habitat is under threat

Imagine having to fly non-stop for five days over thousands of kilometres of ocean for your survival. That’s what the Latham’s Snipe shorebird does twice a year, for every year of its life. This migratory shorebird, similar in size to a blackbird, completes this gruelling migration to warmer climes, where it prepares itself for its return flight and the next breeding season. Unfortunately, their wetland habitat is now being lost to development and other pressures, putting this tough little bird at risk. Read more: ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy