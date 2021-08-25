The Wilds celebrates the arrival of a new calf

Sometimes a trip to the zoo brings up complicated emotions and ethical questions. It is fun to see all the cute and interesting animals but hard to see them in captivity. Shouldn’t they be out in the wild roaming free? To alleviate one’s zoo questions Michael Hutchins, PhD, director and William Conway Chair of the Department of Conservation and Science for the American Zoo and Aquarium Association states that are really two different kinds of zoos: AZA-accredited zoos, and zoos that do not meet AZA standards. He goes on to state that zoos serve important functions in society: education and conservation. And if that is not enough for you, beloved actress Betty White says: “People forget the good that zoos do. If it weren’t for zoos, we would have so many species that would be extinct today.” Nowadays there are many zoo documentary shows that showcase the conservation efforts done by zoos. You can go to the zoo without getting off your couch. Here are 7 zoo reality shows and some of their adorable human and fury stars.