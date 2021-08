NBCUniversal has created a new executive position to oversee diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across its television and streaming brands. Longtime ViacomCBS inclusion executive Jeanne Mau is moving to NBCU to serve as its first senior vice president, TV programming, diversity, equity & inclusion. She will dual report to Universal Studio Group chair Pearlena Igbokwe and entertainment content chair Susan Rovner. Mau will work to make sure that NBCU’s television content accurately portrays underrepresented communities as well as takes full advantage of opportunities to hire marginalized talent both on screen and behind the scenes. She also will serve as NBCU’s liaison to...