SPIN Sets Presents: Rad Cat
Rad Cat is a multi-dimensional being that is ever-expanding his musical abilities by allowing himself to experience all the positivity and fun life has to offer. He has a vast range of interests, always looking for creative ways to incorporate them as tools to help inspire his approach towards music production. Recently, he’s been stepping into a courageous phase of his career, returning back to the root of himself that’s been heavily influenced by house music. With this new challenge, he’s hoping to reignite parts of himself that have been dormant, in order to connect with other sources of passion and love that’ll encourage his artistic expansion to reach new heights. SPIN had a chat with Rad Cat and got some intel on his childhood experiences, being led to electronic music, overcoming discouragement, self-expression as a Latinx artist, and more.www.spin.com
