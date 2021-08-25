Cancel
Greencastle, IN

Greencastle vs. Southmont

By Admin
greencastleathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiger Cubs defeated the Mounties 3-1 in Tuesday night’s match. Juliette Tomamichel (8 kills) and Anna Zellers (20 assists) led the offense for the team. Also contributing to the offense were Hannah Winters and Maddie Landry, both recording 5 kills. Zellers (11 digs), Landry (10 digs), and Winters (8 digs) led the defense. Tomamichel and Madi Plew both added 3 blocks for the Cubs. The team finished with 18 service aces. The team takes on Sullivan tomorrow night at McAnally Center.

