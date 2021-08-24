Tiger Cub Girls Open their season at Puckett Inviational

The Girls Soccer Team came ready to play for their season opener vs. the Beech Grove Hornets on Tuesday night. Ava Wilson was the first to put the Bears on the board with a goal within the first two minutes of the match. Four minutes later, senior Sophie Parker would break the school record for career assists with an assist to Evelyn Kiefer for a through ball finish. Evelyn would go on to score three more goals, giving her a hat trick for the night. Sophie would tack two more assists on her total for the night, making the new school record 32 career assists. She would also help seal the deal for the Bears with a hat trick. Among other scorers were Ava Wilson with 2 goals, Cyanne St. Bernard with 2 goals and 1 assist, and Sydney Baker with 1 goal. But all of this could not have been done without the Bears defense, who did a wonderful job in the back, giving sophomore goalkeeper Macy Cooley a clean sheet for the night. The Bears finish the night winning 12-0 over the Hornets. The team looks forward to it’s next competition this Thursday, August 19th, at home vs. Franklin Community at 5:30pm.