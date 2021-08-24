Cancel
Tiger Cub Girls Open their season at Puckett Inviational

Cover picture for the articleThe Greencastle Tiger Cubs opened their season at the Puckett Invitational on Saturday, August 14. They only had two girls due to injury so they were unable to score as a team. Audrie Brennan placed 46th overall with a 28:46 time, and just behind her was Meredith Ball placed 47th overall with a 28:56 time. Tiger Cub Girls compete next week at the Plainfield Relay.

