Having a pet is like having an additional member in the family – and in some cases, one you can also hug and take on walks. It's definitely more work for the household to maintain one but keeping a pet has many physical and mental benefits as well. On top of that, the emotional and social impact of their presence can bring a little boost to your mood and life. Perhaps that's why pet ownership in Singapore has steadily increased over the years. We check out the most popular pets to keep in Singapore. And remember if you're thinking of bringing home a pet, check out options like adopting or rescuing a pet instead of hitting the shops.