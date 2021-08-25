Community news from around the area

Badger Prairie Needs Network and one of its Flags 4 Food sponsors, Thrivent Financial, are looking for volunteers to install the patriotic colors on Labor Day. Badger Prairie Financial Associates – Thrivent is looking for volunteers who can assist in facilitating BPNN’s tri-annual flag program that provides 3-foot by 5-foot flags on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day in the yards of people who donate to the food agency, according to a Facebook post. The flag placing on Labor Day would start at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, and run for about 60-75 minutes; take-down of the flags would take around an hour starting at 6 p.m.