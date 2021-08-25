Future Outlook: LaMelo Ball Can Win a NBA MVP One Day With His Skillset

After being drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA draft, LaMelo Ball proved doubters wrong, finishing with nearly 16 PPG, 6 RPG, and 6 APG while winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award. ‘Melo’s polarizing reputation and decision-making had some front office executive and fans alike thinking his game might not transfer to the NBA. They were quickly proved wrong and it has become clear LaMelo Ball will be an above-average player in the NBA for a long time with a MVP-level ceiling.