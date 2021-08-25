Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Future Outlook: LaMelo Ball Can Win a NBA MVP One Day With His Skillset

By Noah Geyer
prosportsoutlook.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA draft, LaMelo Ball proved doubters wrong, finishing with nearly 16 PPG, 6 RPG, and 6 APG while winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award. ‘Melo’s polarizing reputation and decision-making had some front office executive and fans alike thinking his game might not transfer to the NBA. They were quickly proved wrong and it has become clear LaMelo Ball will be an above-average player in the NBA for a long time with a MVP-level ceiling.

prosportsoutlook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamelo Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#2020 Nba Draft#The Charlotte Hornets#Ppg#Mvp#140d#Pro Sports Outlook#Pso Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update

The Brooklyn Nets have made a number of key moves in the offseason as they look to bounce back in the upcoming campaign. It looks like they’re not done yet, and as it seems, DeAndre Jordan’s future in Brooklyn is anything but guaranteed at this point. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden are all […] The post RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Steph Curry

Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James out of excuses after Rajon Rondo signing

Rajon Rondo will be making his return to the Los Angeles Lakers…reaffirming that LeBron James is definitely building a super-team. This shouldn’t be to anyone’s surprise at this point, but the Los Angeles Lakers are definitely building up a west coast version of the Avengers. Since the end of their season, partnered with Space Jam dropping, LeBron and Rob Pelinka have been working like the rent was due.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson On If He Could’ve Played In The NFL: "Not Being Cocky, Not Being Arrogant. I Think... No, I Know That I Would Have Been A Better Player In Football Than I Was In Basketball."

Athletic traits can translate to multiple sports. We've seen NBA players drafted by MLB or NFL teams and vice-versa, as most of those athletes grew up playing more than one sport. Some say that LeBron James could've been an elite tight end, while Tony Gonzalez was a standout basketball player...

Comments / 0

Community Policy