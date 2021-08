On 2 June 1970, a young Bruce McLaren’s growing career was cut short due to an unfortunate incident during testing. The poster features his car from his lone F1® win – in Belgium, at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit on 9 June 1968. According to the convention of the time, his cars should have been a mix of the New Zealand national colours of green, black and silver, but the papaya was adopted in 1968, when Bruce had begun to see how Americans publicised and marketed their racing activities with bright paint schemes. On the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of his passing, McLaren and Automobilist pay tribute to the charm and charisma of the man who’s name continues to inspire fans worldwide and the team at the Woking facility of McLaren.