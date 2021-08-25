Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont County, OH

Third coronavirus doses available in local area

Times-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLAIRSVILLE — Third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being made available for people with compromised immune systems as the number of cases slowly increases. Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul confirmed via text Tuesday that there have been 6,976 total cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 6,425 recoveries. He said there are 420 active cases with 10 residents hospitalized. A total of 121 Belmont Countians have died after contracting the virus.

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
City
Woodsfield, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Belmont County, OH
Health
County
Monroe County, OH
County
Belmont County, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Clairsville#Countians#Coronavirus Ohio Gov#Home Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy