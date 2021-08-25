Third coronavirus doses available in local area

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being made available for people with compromised immune systems as the number of cases slowly increases. Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul confirmed via text Tuesday that there have been 6,976 total cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 6,425 recoveries. He said there are 420 active cases with 10 residents hospitalized. A total of 121 Belmont Countians have died after contracting the virus.