Chester, PA

Chester officials say collaboration has helped lower gun violence there. When Philly officials visited Tuesday, discord followed.

By Chris Palmer
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Philadelphia city councilmembers visited Chester on Tuesday to learn about how government and law enforcement officials there have worked hand-in-hand to reduce gun violence in 2021. But the scripted event seemed to go off course, highlighting the dysfunction and dissension among the Philadelphia leaders expected to address the epidemic...

