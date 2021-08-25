Cancel
Alaska State

Alaska’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 120 Glorious Campsites

By Megan McDonald
With more coastline than any other state in America, finding stunning waterfront camping in Alaska is easy to do! And this incredible campground right on the Homer Spit is the perfect place to pitch your tent. A quick drive from downtown, you’re close to all amenities, with a million dollar view right outside your doorstep.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYqzQ_0bc628vx00
Heading down to the Kenai Peninsula to the charming, waterfront town of Homer?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XL96j_0bc628vx00
The Spit is a beautiful piece of land that juts out into the middle of the ocean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iS4j1_0bc628vx00
There’s plenty of options, no matter how you love to camp.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pv67_0bc628vx00
Sites start at only $30.00 per night, for an interior tent site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFp3p_0bc628vx00
All sites include a water fill and dump station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYpti_0bc628vx00
The 2021 season runs from Season May 5th - September 7th, so make sure to book as soon as possible!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IO6MS_0bc628vx00
With incredible views, great food nearby, and everything you could need on a camping trip, this is one great campground that should go to the top of your list.

What’s your favorite spot to go waterfront camping in Alaska? Have you made it to the Homer Spit Campground? Let us know in the comments below!

If you get hungry on your trip, don’t miss The Best Brunch In This Small Alaska Town That’s Located Right By The Ocean.

Address: Homer Spit Campground, 4535 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK 99603, USA

