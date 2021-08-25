Alaska’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 120 Glorious Campsites
With more coastline than any other state in America, finding stunning waterfront camping in Alaska is easy to do! And this incredible campground right on the Homer Spit is the perfect place to pitch your tent. A quick drive from downtown, you’re close to all amenities, with a million dollar view right outside your doorstep.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Address: Homer Spit Campground, 4535 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK 99603, USA
