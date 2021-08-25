Alaska’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 120 Glorious Campsites

With more coastline than any other state in America, finding stunning waterfront camping in Alaska is easy to do! And this incredible campground right on the Homer Spit is the perfect place to pitch your tent. A quick drive from downtown, you’re close to all amenities, with a million dollar view right outside your doorstep.

Heading down to the Kenai Peninsula to the charming, waterfront town of Homer?

The Spit is a beautiful piece of land that juts out into the middle of the ocean.

There’s plenty of options, no matter how you love to camp.

Sites start at only $30.00 per night, for an interior tent site.

All sites include a water fill and dump station.

The 2021 season runs from Season May 5th - September 7th, so make sure to book as soon as possible!

With incredible views, great food nearby, and everything you could need on a camping trip, this is one great campground that should go to the top of your list.

Address: Homer Spit Campground, 4535 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK 99603, USA