UK CPI rises by 2.0% YoY in July vs. +2.2% expected. Monthly UK CPI arrives at 0% in July vs. +0.3% expected. GBP/USD holds steady around 1.3740 on downbeat UK CPIs. The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +2.0% in July when compared to +2.5% recorded in June while missing expectations of a +2.2% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.