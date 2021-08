LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) is making history with the largest incoming class. Last week, 162 new osteopathic medicine students were greeted in a week-long orientation to get to know the faculty and staff of the university. The orientation helps students understand what the program entails both academically and professionally, learn the LUCOM culture and join in activities.