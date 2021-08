If you’re not in the know about the newest internet acronyms, you may not have heard of “IYKYK.” Read on to find out what this elusive term is and how to use it. IYKYK stands for “if you know you know.” This acronym implies that a post or message will make sense to some people and make no sense to others. Often, the post will have some callback to a particular experience that will instantly stand out to those who are “in the know.” It can be written in both the uppercase IYKYK and the lowercase “iykyk.”