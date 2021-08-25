Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada County, ID

West Ada County District Decides Mask Mandatory for K-12

By Kekeluv
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This has been a very rocky start to the somewhat end of Summer that is approaching. School for West Ada Country begins on Thursday and the ruling on masks was just announced. Students in K-12 will be required to wear masks for the remainder of 2021. School starts this week and the ruling comes down less than 36 hours from the first day of class. However, there is an opt-out option for parents. This is somewhat confusing.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ada County, ID
Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Boise, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Education
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Health
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#The Mask#Murals#Restaurants#Fitone#Ktvb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Viral “TikTok Doc” Attacks Boise Man Appointed to Health Board

A polarizing debate was taken here in the Treasure Valley over process that was to name the next medical doctor or physician to the Central District Health's Board of Health just days ago. After years of serving on the board, newly elected Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson moved to not renew Dr. Ted Epperly as the physician for the Board of Health. According to these commissioners, the Central District Health needed a physician that represented the "outside view".
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Take A 50 Year Leap Back In Time To A Somber Unrecognizable Boise

There is no question that Boise is a beautiful city. But what we see today is a far cry from what you'd see had you been in Boise just 50 years ago. In fact, even just the last decade has seen a tremendous amount of change. And with the recent boom in population, it's safe to say the changes will keep on coming.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

West Ada Requires Masks For Schools

Despite the pleas of hundreds of parents who showed up Tuesday night to express their views on a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, the West Ada School District voted to mandate masks for all students, teachers, administrators, and others. The group showed their unity by wearing shirts hoping to send a message to the school board.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

An Open Letter to Boise Dog Owners

I'm usually not the type of dog mom to tell other dog moms and dads how to parent their dog, but there's something I feel that needs to be said: please keep your dogs on a leash!. The other day in my apartment building, my dog and I were waiting...
TravelPosted by
MIX 106

Top 8 Idaho Airbnbs for the Perfect Stay-Cation

Feeling like a vacation in the best state ever? Idaho of course. When you need a vacation but don't want to fly or go super far, lucky for us there are unbelievable places to visit in the gem state. From some of the most amazing lakes, hot springs, and natural landscape dotted with cozy and unique Airbnbs to explore.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Check Out Idaho’s Teepee House

We love fun and unique houses here and just when I think I have seen the strangest house another one pops up on my radar. Did you know there was a teepee house in Cascade Idaho? It is considered a tiny home with only 826 square feet. Inside are two bedrooms, a half bath, a kitchen, and a wood stove. There is a bath house located right outside because they didn't have enough room in the original teepee for the second bathroom.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

5 Boise Entry Level Jobs Paying $50k (Or More) & Hiring Now

Who says there's no money out there? I did a little research and compiled a list of five Boise entry level jobs that pay $50k per year or more and are hiring now. Sometimes you need a career change, but it's tough to start at the very bottom. What if you've excelled in your career and you're making $70,000? It's almost impossible to start over at a new company making $30,000 and still be able to make everything work financially. So here are five jobs in Boise that are entry level, that will pay you $50,000 (or more).
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

The Prestigious and Scandalous History of Boise’s Idanha Hotel

Two of the best eateries in Boise are located in a gorgeous building downtown that has no business being as cool as it is. Bombay Grill serves up incredibly delicious Indian food that never disappoints whether you go for the buffet lunch service or the full dinner menu. Guru Donuts is just steps away slanging unique sweet creations. And I didn't even mention 10th Street Station Bar downstairs. But I wondered what was going on in the rest of the building.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Is This the Strangest Building in Idaho?

Idaho is home to some amazing homes and buildings. Also some very unique ones, then you add some history to that and you have a perfect combo for some interesting buildings with interesting stories. There is even an airbnb that is shaped like a dog. You can read more and see photos of that here. We cant forget about the Potato shaped Airbnb either, check that out here. As unique and strange as a house shaped like a dog or a potato is, this home, well building really, beat them out for the strangest in all of Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Here’s What Rent Cost in Idaho Back in 1940

It's always fun to look back at history to see how much things have changed. Boise has gone through so much change especially in its recent history. Perhaps one of the most dramatic changes in Boise's recent history has been the price of rent and mortgage payments. We don't have to go back too far in history to remember the days when you could rent a downtown apartment for under $1,000. Long gone are those days even though they were only a decade ago!
Nampa, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Nampa Warhawk Warbird Preview 81 Must See Photos

Every year the skies of Nampa, Idaho, are transformed with the sounds of freedom from vintage World War Two Fighter Planes. It's time once again for the annual Warbird RoundUp at the Warhawk Air Museum. The Warhawk Museum is welcoming pilots and their airplanes from all over the country and you're invited to check them out this weekend in Nampa.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

People Bookmark This Idaho Airbnb More Than Others

One of the luxuries that was so difficult to lose in 2020 was travel. My hubs and I had taken a trip to Barcelona in 2019 and we were so looking forward to our next international trip when the pandemic hit. It felt like our wings had been clipped just when we had caught the travel bug.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Get Vaccinated at Zoo Boise on Saturday to Receive Free Admission

Well, that's the way you do it. The battle continues between parents and teachers regarding vaccinations. Should you wear a mask or not? Are you vaccinated?. St. Luke's Hospital is on the front lines and has teamed up with Zoo Boise to assist for free. Get a vaccination on Saturday and receive free admission, simple.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

The Treasure Valley’s Favorite Barber Shops

Every guy knows that finding the right barber can be sort of difficult. For the sake of transplants or locals looking for somewhere great, share this with a fella in your life!. I got into a habit of cutting my own hair and trimming my own beard not long after...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Some Of Idaho’s Cutest Pups For National Dog Day!

Not only some of the cutest doggos on planet earth, but the Treasure Valley also has the most fun dog names ever... Get lost in puppy pics here!. I always wanted to name a dog, T-Rex. So when i adopted my chiweenie, his foster name was Sebastian and I didn't think it fit him quite as well, so I called him T-Rex and now he's five years old. You get used to your dog's name and the fact that his name is T-Rex isn't a big deal in our house. However, when you're around other people and you call after your dog in a serious tone by yelling, "T-Rex!", it can cause a bit of laughter from the crowds around. So I have T-Rex, Toby and Titan. Those are my wieners and they certainly make life a lot more fun and interesting... I've also heard that having a dog makes people less likely to suffer from depression and even less likely to have a heart attack. It makes sense that our furry little friends can do so much good in our lives.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Take A 4K Tour of BSU For Your Daily Treadmill Routine

School is officially back in session at Boise State University. After the crazy pandemic year of 2020, this is the first time a lot of students will be on campus for classes. Anyone who's had a chance to tour the campus has seen how awesome it is. But many haven't had the chance to stroll about campus. And depending on where their classes are, students likely might not see various parts of campus during their run as students. Don't worry, there's a 4K Walking Tour for that.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Every Spirit Halloween Store Currently Open In Idaho

Some may think it's too early to discuss Halloween. And those people would be wrong. Are we still in August? Yes. But there's about a week left and September will fly by per how time seems to be going these days. Can anyone really believe we are heading into the final quarter of 2021?! And once October hits, forget it. If you haven't prepared a costume by then, you're going to be scrambling to piece something together. Even if you take costumes out of the equation, decorations are a must! You have to jump on that early before all the good stuff is taken. And no one understands that like Spirit Halloween stores.

Comments / 0

Community Policy