West Ada County District Decides Mask Mandatory for K-12

Not only some of the cutest doggos on planet earth, but the Treasure Valley also has the most fun dog names ever... Get lost in puppy pics here!. I always wanted to name a dog, T-Rex. So when i adopted my chiweenie, his foster name was Sebastian and I didn't think it fit him quite as well, so I called him T-Rex and now he's five years old. You get used to your dog's name and the fact that his name is T-Rex isn't a big deal in our house. However, when you're around other people and you call after your dog in a serious tone by yelling, "T-Rex!", it can cause a bit of laughter from the crowds around. So I have T-Rex, Toby and Titan. Those are my wieners and they certainly make life a lot more fun and interesting... I've also heard that having a dog makes people less likely to suffer from depression and even less likely to have a heart attack. It makes sense that our furry little friends can do so much good in our lives.