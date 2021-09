Himiway promises a more exciting fall this year, thanks to the upcoming launch of 4 new cutting-edge electric bikes from the company. Himiway is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its4 types of brand new e-bike models in the fall this year. The electric bike company recently released the teaser for the upcoming models; even though the teaser doesn’t reveal elaborate details about the bikes yet it has already created a lot of buzz in the outdoor adventure world. Going by the tradition with other Himiway bikes, the upcoming ones too would be under affordable range, with prices comfortably ranging between $1,000-under$3,000.